In an extensive profile in the New York Times, controversial rapper 6ix9ine has suggested there's not much of a difference between him and 2Pac.

The interview touches on everything from why Tekashi decided to cooperate with authorities and his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods, to his use of the n-word and Donald Trump.

In 2015, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to one felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance, and he was up-front about the situation in the interview. When his charges, which involved him touching a 13-year-old girl on video, were brought up, he suggested he was "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

When asked if he understands the idea that he shouldn't be famous, due to his "real-world actions with real human victims," 6ix9ine turned the attention to 2Pac.

"No, I don't. Tupac Shakur was convicted of rape," 6ix9ine responded, referring to how Pac was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of Ayanna Jackson in 1993. "Is Tupac Shakur loved or hated? Loved! What's the difference between me and Tupac Shakur?" he asked, only to provide his own answer. "I never caught a rape charge—ever."

Interviewer Joe Coscarelli fought back against 6ix9ine's comments, highlighting how Pac's art impacted so many. "He put art into the world in which he grappled with his demons. ... He tried to give back through his work," Coscarelli told the Brooklyn rapper.

"And what am I doing?" 6ix9ine replied, adding that he sincerely believes the music he makes has contributed to the world.

"Maybe it's fun, it's turn-up music, but it's not introspective," the writer added, which prompted 6ix9ine to further go down the Tupac comparison line of thought.

"This is one of his biggest songs," 6ix9ine said, playing "Troublesome '96" from his iPhone. "What’s the difference between that and 'Billy'? 'A born leader, never leave the crib without my heater!' You’re telling me he gave back through his art? You’re lying to me."

Coscarelli suggested 6ix9ine only has "one kind of record," while Pac is a "multifaceted artist." 6ix9ine, in response, said, "I got to feed what, in 2020, is relevant. I got to feed the masses. There's no difference between me and Tupac Shakur."

Elsewhere in the interview, he admitted he wouldn't have reached the level of success he has if it weren't for the gang image he has presented. He also said he doesn't understand the comparisons between him and Donald Trump, although if he could vote as a felon he implied he would vote for Trump.

As for his use of the n-word, he made it clear where he stands. "Nobody’s going to make me stop saying [expletive]," he said when asked if recent protests against police brutality and systemic racism would make him reconsider his use of the word as someone who isn't Black. "I grew up in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All my friends are Black. Who’s going to stop me? If I felt it was wrong, I would stop, but it’s not wrong, my [expletive]."