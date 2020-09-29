DaBaby is poised to dominate this year's BET Hip Hop Awards.
On Tuesday, BET announced the nominees for this year's event and DaBaby leads all artists with 12 nods. This includes nominations for Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Impact Track. The rapper is also making awards history by having two albums—Blame It On Baby and Kirk—up for Hip Hop Album of the Year.
DaBaby's top nominations are closely followed by his "Rockstar" collaborator, Roddy Ricch. Roddy has nabbed 11 nominations inching ahead of Drake and Megan Thee Stallion who both secured eight nods. Other notable nominees include Future who grabbed six nominations and Lil Baby who was acknowledged in four categories. Also, the nominees for Best New Hip Hop Artist are Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Rod Wave, and the late Pop Smoke.
Along with shining light on some of hip-hop's biggest acts, BET will also acknowledge some of the publications that keep these names circulating through the news cycle. The nominees for this year's Best Hip Hop Platform are HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, The Breakfast Club, Joe Budden Podcast, The Shade Room, XXL, and Complex.
The 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards will air Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on BET Her, VH1, and MTV2.
Hip-hop artist of the year
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Best hip-hop video
DaBaby, “Bop”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Drake, “Toosie Slide”
Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Song of the year
“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” (Future feat. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen
“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ
Hip-hop album of the year
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Best collaboration
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin'”
Best duo or group
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels
Best new hip-hop artist
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Best live performer
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the year
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
Video director of the year
Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
DJ of the year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Producer of the year
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard
Hustler of the year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best hip-hop platform
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Sweet 16: best featured verse
Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)
Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
Impact track
Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, “Afeni”
Wale feat. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”
Best international flow
Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ms Banks (U.K.)
Djonga (Brazil)
