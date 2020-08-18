RZA and Ghostface Killah gave fans something new on Tuesday as part of the rollout for the upcoming film Cut Throat City.

The track, titled "Fighting for Equality," will appear on the RZA-directed film's six-track soundtrack. In a statement accompanying the new collab’s release, RZA connected the inspiration for the track to the turmoil of the current year. The collection will also feature 36 Chambers artists including the Reverend Willy Burke, Hue Hef, and more. The 36 Chambers lifestyle company, co-founded by RZA and Mustafa Shaikh, recently launched a live commentary-focused film platform that sees a number of creators providing insight to fans on classics of cinema

"The song was inspired by what the four heroes of the film have to tread through in order to get their bearings in an unjust system," RZA said. "A system splattered with inequalities and corruption. Although the film is set in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina as a backdrop, we find ourselves in 2020 in a similar political and social landscape."

Stream "Fighting for Equality" below:

Cut Throat City is written by P.G. Cuschieri and focuses on four friends in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward who make their way back following Hurricane Katrina and find that their homes have been destroyed. In an effort to survive, the friends end up involved with a dangerous heist that goes haywire.

The RZA-directed drama is out Aug. 21 and stars Shameik Moore, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Keean Johnson, Denzel Whitaker, Isaiah Washington, Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, Eiza González, and Ethan Hawke.

Below, catch the trailer: