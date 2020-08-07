Kanye West's recent behavior and comments has troubled some of his fans, and Rick Ross has indicated that he's among those concerned for 'Ye as of late. The close collaborator of Kanye sat down for an interview with Billboard, explaining that he thinks Ye has "gotta clarify some things" with him soon.

"He had somebody reach out to me last week. I slept through the phone call," he explained. "I just don't want to drop him on his head yet because it ain't clear to me what's going on. I haven't really did any due diligence, I just see what headlines come across, and we know a lot of that shit inaccurate. So I'm gonna wait for his phone call again and hopefully, I'm up to catch that motherfucker and ask a few questions. He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain't looking good."

The comments arrived in an interview that also saw him issue a challenge to 50 Cent, and double-down on his criticism of Terry Crews on his new song "Pinned to the Cross." Recently, 50 Cent said that he wanted to include Ross' song "B.M.F." in his new Starz TV show Black Mafia Family.

Entertaining the idea, Rozay said that he would consider clearing the usage of the record despite their past issues if he posts a picture of himself standing by one of his Wingstop locations with lemon pepper wings in his hands. Not only that, but he said in order to get the track he'll also have to pose with a bottle of Belaire. "Tell him to take the picture with the Belaire bottle, hold it up and hold it up high," Ross added. "When I see it, tell him for the first time, I'm gonna come to his page and like the pic."

As for 'Ye, he clarified his thoughts further on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning. "Ima speak to him personally," he said. "Obviously, me seeing what 'Ye doing, it don't get my approval... But like I said I'm responsible enough and have relationship enough with homie that when I speak to him, I pray homie give me that clarification." He didn't get too specific, but he suggested that if Kanye's motives are "ingenuine" then he'd speak out against 'Ye.

"Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought," he raps on the first verse of "Pinned to the Cross." Speaking with Billboard's Carl Lamarre, Ross continued, "When shit goes down, ain't no time to explain yourself. You're either running with us or running from us. That's what it's all about." During his interview on Hot 97 with Ebro, he added, "Fuck Terry Crews."