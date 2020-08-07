The Verzuz showdown between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz didn't disappoint.

In addition to revisiting some of their biggest hits, the rappers blessed the audience with some never-before-heard material, including Ross' unreleased verse from Kanye West's "Famous" and 2 Chainz's upcoming track "Money Maker."

But arguably the biggest moment of the night was when Ross played a portion of "Pinned to the Cross," a Finn Matthews-assisted track in which Rozay takes aim at Terry Crews.

"Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought," Ross is heard rapping in the first verse.

Unsurprisingly, the line immediately caused a stir across social media, with many Twitter users co-signing the sentiment .

You can listen "Pinned to the Cross" up top via YouTube or below via Spotify.

Crews has caught a lot of heat over his recent comments on Black Lives Matter. As nationwide protests against racial injustice broke out, the 52-year-old actor expressed concern that the BLM movement could create more racial disparity and evolve into Black supremacy.

Crews doubled down on his initial comments during an interview with CNN's Don Lemon.

"There are some very militant type forces in Black Lives Matter and what I was issuing was a warning," Crews said. "I've been a part of different groups and you see how extremes can really go far and go wild. When a warning is seen as detrimental to the movement, how can you ever have checks and balances?"