If there’s one thing we know about the Obamas, it’s that they know how to throw together a damn playlist. And while it may only be for a party of one, Michelle Obama’s latest Spotify playlist doesn’t miss.

In celebration of her new eponymous podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, our forever First Lady shared tracks from a few of her faves including "Drive and Disconnect" by Nao, “Lowkey” by Teyana Taylor featuring Erykah Badu, “Pink Youth” by Yuna featuring Little Simz, and others. It's a good mix of new and old, with fresh faces like Arlo Parks. Personally, I haven’t been able to stop listening to “B.S.” by Jhené Aiko and H.E.R. or “Black Truck” by Mereba this year, and luckily those hits also appear on Obama’s playlist too. Of course, Michelle would be remiss to not feature a track from her iconic friend Beyoncé, including her 2020 Juneteenth anthem “Black Parade” in the mix.

Listen to the full playlist here.

After debuting last month, with an episode featuring her husband Barack, Obama’s podcast quickly became the biggest podcast launch in Spotify history. In her latest episode, Michelle opened up about how she’s managing her “low-grade depression” during the pandemic and ongoing protests. In response to messages of love and support, she recently shared an Instagram post letting everyone know she’s “doing just fine.”

“I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first—I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me,” she wrote. “The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling.”