The debut episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast will feature her husband, Barack Obama.

The former First Lady’s podcast was announced as a Spotify exclusive last week, with the show’s first episode set to release on July 29. For the opening, the two have what is characterized as “an intimate conversation about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House,” according to Deadline.

“Given everything that’s going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience—and our consciences…not to mention all the challenges we’re experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community,” Michelle says during the episode, before introducing Barack, as Deadline previews.

The husband and wife have some lively back-and-forth conversation, mostly about how they spent quarantine. “Like most Americans we’ve been spending a lot of time together in quarantine,” Michelle says.

“You don’t seem too happy about that the way she said it, right?” her husband replies.

“It’s just a fact,” she responds.”There wasn’t a judgment. We’ve been together…”

“I’ve been loving it,” Barack says.

“I’ve been having a great time. But we’ve had some interesting conversations…because these are some crazy times,” she says.

At the time of the podcast’s announcement, Obama said she hopes the series “can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives. Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

Forthcoming episodes will focus on a range of topics including women’s health, sibling relationships, marriage, parenthood, and more, with guests like Conan O’Brien, Michelle Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone. The Obamas’ production company Higher Ground inked a deal with Spotify last year.