Mariah Carey is set to release her new memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, but don't expect her to say much about her Eminem feud in it.

The two musicians were rumored to have had a romantic affair in 2001, and ever since then they've traded shots at each other both in and outside of their music. An inside source recently told Us Weekly that Em was "stressed out" that she would talk about their relationship in the book, and the rapper was under the impressive she was going to say "very negative things about him." The two have even traded shots as recently as 2019, with Em once again bringing their issues to the foreground with the release of a Nick Cannon diss record.

In a new profile with Vulture, however, Carey has indicated that Em doesn't have anything to worry about. "It’s 300-plus meaning-packed pages, and, yes, what she didn’t include has meaning too," the article reads. "Eminem, who was reportedly ‘stressed’ over what Carey might say about their rumored 2001 fling, doesn’t have to worry."

Carey even gave a quote that made her feelings on the situation abundantly clear. "There's some songs that I can sing in response to that, but I will not do it," she said, with the writer of the profile noting she said it "with a roll of her head." She added, "If somebody or something didn't pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren't in the book." It would seem that Em can rest easy, then.