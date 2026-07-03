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Lil Jon performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Music

Lil Jon on 'Processing' His Son's Death in Memoir: 'I'm Not Alone'

The producer and hypeman's son, Nathan Smith, died from an accidental drowning while under the effects of psilocybin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Nas attends as City Harvest presents the 2026 Gala: Shaken, Not Stirred at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 21, 2026 in New York City. American jazz trumpeter and composer Miles Davis (1926-1991) performs live on stage at Hammersmith Odeon in London on 29th October 1967.
Music

Nas Writes Foreword for Special Edition of Miles Davis' Autobiography

Nas' words are cemented in the Centennial Edition of the book to mark what would have been Davis' 100th birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Billie Eilish in Talks to Make Feature Film Debut in Adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s ‘The Bell Jar'

The 10-time Grammy winner previously had a brief role in limited series 'Swarm.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams129 days ago
Author Jennette McCurdy during an interview on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.
Pop Culture

Jennette McCurdy Says Writing Book About Teen Dating Adult Man Gave Her 'Closure'

In her new book 'Half His Age,' the former child actress loosely recounts her time dating an older man while she was a teen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams177 days ago
Colleen Hoover at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'It Ends With Us' Author Colleen Hoover Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis

The 'It Ends With Us' author shared her recent health issues with readers after a private battle with illness.

Cheryl Thompson186 days ago
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Rick Ross on stage, wearing sunglasses, a star-patterned shirt, and a thick chain necklace, with a red background.
Music

Rick Ross Says He Had Mushroom-Induced Seizure on an Airplane

The rapper reflects on seizures, drug use, and survival in his latest memoir.

Mark Elibert213 days ago
Colleen Hoover.
Pop Culture

Author Colleen Hoover Unloads on Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively Drama

Colleen Hoover opened up about the legal situation between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Jessica Mcbride240 days ago
Three images side by side: Jason Alexander, Britney Spears in a black dress, and Kevin Federline in a hoodie, each looking at the camera.
Music

Britney Spears’ First Husband Blasts Kevin Federline Over Memoir Claims

Jason Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears in 2004, claims Federline 'partied' with the pop star and then profited from her pain.

Alex Ocho276 days ago
Diane Keaton
Pop Culture

Top Star Recalls One of Diane Keaton’s Final Public Appearances

It's still not clear how Diane Keaton died, but a top star is detailing one of her final public appearances.

Jessica Mcbride277 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar
Pop Culture

New Gwyneth Paltrow Biography Unpacks Her Most Iconic Relationships

The biography offers insights into Gwyneth Paltrow’s personal life, friendships, and professional experiences with Goop.

Sienna Dubois 365 days ago
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A man wearing a blue cap and white jacket stands against a black brick wall.
Music

Cam’Ron Is Getting $750,000 to Write His Memoir: ‘I’m Happy to Have This Deal Done’

Cam’ron memoir will chronicle his rise and legacy in hip-hop and business.

Mark Elibert388 days ago
Kelsey Grammer speaks onstage during a Gotham Screening of FRASIER Season 2
Pop Culture

Kelsey Grammer Says He Has 'Sympathy' for the Man Who Murdered His Little Sister

“It is my belief that any human being ... is capable of being good," the Emmy-winning actor said.

Joshua Espinoza436 days ago
Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson at the 14th Annual NFL Honors held at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Sports

Bill Belichick Dubs Jordon Hudson His 'Muse' in Memoir

Hudson was among those named in the the book's acknowledgements section.

Jaelani Turner-Williams438 days ago
Jeremy Renner and Jamie Foxx, both smiling, at separate events. Renner wears a black jacket; Foxx sports a black jacket with white trim.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Was So Drugged Out He Hallucinated Convos With Jamie Foxx After Near-Fatal Accident

In his new memoir 'My Next Breath,' the actor recalled prescription-fueled visions while recovering from his snowplow accident in 2023.

Alex Ocho445 days ago
Jeremy Renner in a dark suit and tie, smiling on a green backdrop at an event.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Says He's ‘Sure’ He ‘Died’ After 2023 Snowplow Accident

The Marvel actor was crushed by a snowplow in a near-fatal accident on New Year's Day.

tara mahadevan445 days ago
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Jay-Z smiling at an event, wearing sunglasses and a black hat, with a crowd in the background.
Music

Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of Hov’ Is Getting the Coffee Table Book Treatment

The rapper's exhibit drew 600,000 people to the Brooklyn Museum last year.

Mark Elibert591 days ago

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