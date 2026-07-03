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'Only God Can Judge Me’ is a new Tupac Shakur biography that explores his upbringing and how he became one of the most iconic rappers of all time. Here are 13 things we learned from the book.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Read an excerpt from 'Chronicles of DOOM," the definitive MF DOOM biography, written by veteran journalist S.H. Fernando Jr.S.H. Fernando Jr.
In his new memoir, 'Will,' Will Smith recalls a story when his mother walked in on him and his high school girlfriend having sex in their kitchen.Jordan Rose
The 53-year-old entertainer made the admission in his upcoming self-titled memoir, saying he wanted to kill his dad, Will Smith Sr., to avenge his mother.Joshua Espinoza