Outside of his ongoing campaign and a tumultuous few weeks, it appears Kanye West found some much-needed quality time with his family.

West tweeted a video of himself and his daughter North dancing together and celebrating “Fri-Ye-Ye.”

In the video, which appears to have been taken by Kim Kardashian, the family is riding along in a golf cart when Kanye hops off and begins to dance to the viral "Friday Dance" song. North hops off next to join her dad, dancing alongside the moving cart as everyone shares a few laughs. Kim can be heard cheering the two of them on, while also encouraging young Saint to join them.

This week, Kanye made more national headlines in sync with his 2020 presidential bid. Multiple reports revealed how active Republicans working for Kanye’s campaign could be trying to craft a “spoiler campaign” for Donald Trump’s benefit and to Joe Biden's disadvantage. On top of that, West hasn't been able to get his name put on the ballot in a number of states, including his home state of Illinois.

Perhaps, it could be why ET is reporting that Kim and Kanye are currently spending time “outside the U.S. with their family."

"The couple knows they need quality time with their kids and no other outside voices or people," a source told the outlet. "Kim knows that Kanye being with his family will be good for him."

This is the second time we’re seeing the couple spending time together, after being spotted in Wyoming, following Kanye’s since-deleted tweets about his relationship with Kim. He later apologized to his wife tweeting, “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”