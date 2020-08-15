In a display of political sportsmanship, Kanye West has finally acknowledged Kamala Harris' historic nomination.

The "Birthday Party" candidate hopeful took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate Harris on becoming Joe Biden's 2020 running mate. Kanye began by saying his late mother, Donda, would've been friends with the California senator, but then suggested his campaign would ultimately defeat the Biden-Harris ticket. Classic Kanye.

"I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends ... congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee," he wrote. "... all love and respect from the future president 🕊 It’s an honor to run against you."

Biden announced Harris, his former 2020 presidential rival, earlier this week following months of speculation. The move makes Harris the first Indian-American and first Black woman to secure a spot on a major US political party ticket.

"[Biden] can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," Harris tweeted following news of her VP nomination. "I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

Kanye announced his presidential bid over a month ago, but failed to meet the filing deadlines in a number of states. As of this week, he's only qualified to appear on Colorado, Vermont, and Oklahoma ballots, making it infeasible for him to receive the 270 electoral votes to win the election.