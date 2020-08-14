Internet Money has provided a taste of their much-anticipated debut studio album.

On Thursday night, the production duo—Nick Mira and Taz Taylor—shared their “Lemonade” single featuring Gunna, Don Toliver, and NAV. The producers announced the collaborative record back in July, during an interview with JB and Jake of Lyrical Lemonade. Mira and Taylor confirmed the song would land on their forthcoming album, Before the Storm.

“Alright, boom. Don Toliver. NAV. Gunna,” Mira said. “Are you thirsty? Want water? Milk? No. You want soda? No. Lemonade? Yes.”

It’s still unclear when Before the Storm is expected to drop, but Internet Money have reassured fans it’ll be worth the wait.

“There’s a lot of songs that are really fire and that we love, and the fans here on Instagram Live and Twitter … love too,” Mira said about unreleased tracks. “So by doing this album, this is a way for us to give back to the fans who supported us ever since the beginning.”

You can stream “Lemonade” now on Apple Music and Spotify.