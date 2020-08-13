Ciara has unleashed her new track “Rooted." along wit an accompanying video.

In the visual, directed by Annie Bercy, clips of Ciara singing and dancing are interspersed with shots of Black hair, footage of young Black people dancing, and moments from protests. The song—which features co-writer Ester Dean—becomes especially powerful given the current socio-political climate, as demonstrations against police violence and systemic racism continue to sweep the country. The video was shot before Ciara gave birth to her third child—and second child with Russell Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson.

“I am blessed to be able to carry seeds of new life into this world,” Ciara said in a press release. “The foundation of love for my family and the pride for my culture has made me feel rooted in my life, and nothing can knock me down. I am also reminded through my trials and triumphs, everything I need to survive and thrive is rooted in me. Gender nor color of your skin can limit how far you will go in life.”

“Rooted” is a powerful follow-up to Ciara and Dean’s recent collaboration “Melanin,” which released in November. The song also featured Lupita Nyong’o, City Girls, and La La Anthony.

Watch the video for “Rooted” at the top.