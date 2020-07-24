Ciara has given birth to her and Russell Wilson's second child together, Win Harrison Wilson.

Win is the couple's first son together. Ciara gave birth to her first child with Wilson in 2017, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. The couple initially announced her pregnancy in January, with a very Instagram-worthy photo shoot in Turks and Caicos. The couple have been married since 2016. Ciara also has a son Future Zahir Wilburn—from her prior relationship with Future.

Last summer, Ciara appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show to discuss her relationship with Wilson, applauding his parenting abilities. "He was changing diapers," she said at the time. "He was so proud of Future's first steps. When I go to teacher-parent conferences he's at every one of them with me, and I make sure I schedule so he can be there because those details matter to him. It's honestly one of the most sexiest things about him to me."

Last November, Ciara released the single "Melanin" featuring guest appearances from Ester Dean, City Girls, La La Anthony, and Lupita Nyong'o. "It celebrates the beautiful shades of culture that comprise the inner and outer beauty of everyone," Ciara said upon the surprise track's arrival. "Embracing the unique nature of our skin tones threads together the tapestry of humankind."