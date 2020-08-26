Following the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," Republicans collectively lost their mind. Never one to back away from controversy, Cardi B has done a lot to clown conservatives online after they have continued to criticize her for the sexually charged track.

So when former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine tweeted that "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B," she received a pair of replies from Bardi that held nothing back.

"Didn't she used to sell that Wap?" asked Cardi, referring to how Melania Trump previously participated in sexually explicit photo shoots when she was a model.

The Grammy-winner followed-up with another tweet that saw her share a nude photo of Melania, which she censored with emojis.

"This pic giving me 'yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy' vibes... just sayin," Cardi wrote alongside the picture.

Lorraine continued to go in at precisely 4 a.m. on Wednesday, tweeting a bullet-pointed list of criticisms against Cardi, including, “raps songs about her genitalia, corrupting our youth":

While Republicans have continued to clutch their pearls in response to any depiction of the female form, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have had plenty to celebrate since the song has maintained the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks now. That's no easy feat, especially when you're facing off against a big new single from Drake, too.