For some reason, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" has become a point of political contention. Conservatives have gone on the attack against record, but Cardi has never been one to shy away from confrontation.

On early Tuesday morning, Cardi sent out a tweet containing a video of Trump supporters partying to "WAP" on a boat.

"Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song?" Cardi said before offering some social distancing advice.

"Anyways this makes my ass itchy," she continued. "I’m callin the fbi on this festivity. They are not quarantining."

A woman's body (and her decision to brag about it) should never be a political topic. Yet, this and other facts—like a Black life mattering—seem to always spark controversy. Still, no one expected people to be so rattled by a rap song with conservative pundits such as Ben Shapiro in an uproar over the "P-word."

"I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial," Cardi said when speaking out the backlash from the song to i-D. "I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?"

Although she didn't want to be a political figure, Cardi understands that her platform and placement makes her a topic of discussion in all realms of life. Since the beginning of her career, Cardi has interjected herself into the political sphere in hopes to spark meaningful change. She continues to do this by backing former Democratic Presidental candidate Bernie Sanders and speaking directly to the current candidate, Joe Biden.



Also, all of this controversy has only helped the single. The feminine-forward track made history en route to becoming the No. 1 song in the country.

"It doesn’t make me angry," Cardi continued to i-D. "It makes me happy. They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves."