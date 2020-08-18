Despite the haters, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion came out on top, with their massive hit “WAP” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The rappers’ NSFW anthem not only topped the chart—it pulled the most weekly streams in Billboard history. That’s something to celebrate, and Cardi is doing just that. To mark their epic achievement, the Bronx artist splurged on a custom gift for her collaborator, commemorating their instantly iconic music video.

Megan shared a video of her unwrapping the gift on Instagram, opening up a big orange Hermes box to reveal a customized Birkin bag. The front of the bag features a hand-painted illustration of Meg with a white tiger, and the back contains a thank you note from Cardi: “Thank you Meg, I really appreciate you!”

"My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something...not the birkinnnnnnnn,” Meg wrote in the caption. “Thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 I wonder what I’m gonna get her 😈😈😈 @iamcardib."

Megan and Cardi, alongside other women, are dominating rap in 2020. “WAP” marks the first women rap collaboration to go No. 1 on the charts. The song is already certified gold, giving Megan the second No. 1 single of her, while securing Cardi's fourth No. 1 record.