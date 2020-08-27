Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion had to record an edited version of their No. 1 collaboration "WAP"—sadly the version featured in the instantly iconic music video—and if the content of the lyrics didn't make it clear, that was no easy ask.

If you live under a rock, the title of the track stands for "Wet Ass Pussy," which (absurdly) isn't radio-friendly. Appearing on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Cardi opened up about the experience of recording "Wet and Gushy," the attempt at making the sexually explicit track clean.

"'Wet and gushy.’ Ugh, I don’t even like saying it,” she remarked, to which the Australian radio hosts said it somehow sounds more explicit. “I would have had to replace it with, ‘Now from the top, make it drop, bounce that big ol’ booty,’ because that was the only thing that rhymed. It was really hard for me to clean this song up because nobody could convince me to keep ‘gushy,’ because I hate the word ‘gushy.’ Ugh."

Following the release of the song, Cardi and Megan faced a lot of criticism from Republicans on Twitter. Far-right political pundit and certified weirdo Ben Shapiro, in particular, was taken aback by the forward nature of the lyrics. "The people who the song bothers are usually conservatives or fake religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music," Cardi said when asked about the criticism. "So to other people, it might be strange and vulgar, but to me it's really normal. … It's for adults, like, fuck it."

Listen to the whole interview here.