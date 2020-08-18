Kim Kardashian has decided to use her legal aspirations to free one of No Limit's main soldiers.

On Sunday, Kardashian revealed that she and R&B star Monica are working with a team of high-powered lawyers from the Reform Alliance to free Corey "C-Murder" Miller,

"My whole thing is getting my brother home," P told TMZ. "So, whatever anybody do that's going to spark that plug I appreciate it. ... I know that Kim Kardashian and all these other people are coming to the table. Whatever we can do to get my brother home, that's what it's about. It's just a blessing that people are understanding that my brother is innocent."

C-Murder's other brother Silkk the Shocker sent his approval of Kim's message and mission on Twitter.

Boosie Badazz—who was in the same dorm as C-Murder during his time at Angola State Penitentiary—also praised Kim for taking on the case. Boosie was recently banned from Instagram by "Mark Zuckinburger" so he had to send his praise from Twitter.

Fans have been following C-Murder's case closely, resulting in them taking to social media after learning that Kim Kardashian would be leveraging her position to overturn his conviction.