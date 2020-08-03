Blacc Zacc has dropped the video for his new song "803 Legend."

In the video directed by Camera Ricoo, Zacc lets people into his world and the ecosystem he's created in Columbia, South Carolina. The cameras follow him as he balances his life as a rapper, confidant to his friends, and backbone for his family. Zacc touches on how stressful this life can be in the song's lyrics.

"I be going through shit, but niggas barely notice/That's why I only stick with niggas who was there before this," Zacc raps before detailing how he was built for the pressure and envy the music industry can bring. "Had a box chevy in ninth grade, now its a Maybach/Young nigga been so clean because of the Ajax, got money since 15 and niggas hate that."

"803 Legend" follows the release of his Carolina Narco album. The 11-song project featured appearances from DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Yo Gotti, and Moneybagg Yo.

Watch Blacc Zacc's video for "803 Legend" above.