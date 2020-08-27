ASAP Ferg has released “No Ceilings” featuring Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo—and yes, Ferg says "like Wayne, I got no ceilings" numerous times. Watch the official video above.

The new track arrives on the heels of Ferg’s appearance alongside Fivio Foreign on the Nas song “Spicy” from the latter's album King’s Disease.

At the end of July, Ferg released his single “Move Ya Hips” with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, which ended up causing some friction between Ferg and Minaj’s Barbz. The song debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which didn’t particularly please the Barbz. Minaj’s fanbase took shots at Ferg for the song’s chart performance, saying some sales weren’t counted toward the song’s final tally.

Watch “No Ceilings” above. Coincidentally, Lil Wayne is also getting ready to drop No Ceilings 3, a successor to the 2009 original and 2015 sequel.