ASAP Ferg has released the music video for his single “Move Ya Hips,” featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO.

Director Isaac Rentz gives the short film a horror movie spin with viewers witnessing a sex robot exacting revenge on a man. Ferg, Minaj, and TYO do not appear in the video.

However, Minaj's Barbz weren't pleased with the song's reception. After releasing on July 30, the song debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Barbz came for Ferg over the song’s chart performance, citing unsubstantiated claims about what sales were and weren’t counted.

As HipHopDX points out, some of Minaj’s fans accused Ferg of not reporting roughly 66,700 units of “Move Ya Hips” that sold on his website. The Barbz allege that a total of 80,075 units of the song were sold, with 13,300 orders purchased solely on Minaj’s site. When totaling these numbers, the fans believe that the single should have been another No. 1.

One stan Twitter account, with the handle @barbzanatomy, even gave a summary of the accusations:

The user also included the hashtag #Asapfergisoverparty, which became a trending topic.

Watch the video for “Move Ya Hips” up top.