50 Cent thrives on competition. It's almost like he needs an adversary to survive. But after taking on industry titans and street legends, 50 doesn't have many targets left. So for his birthday, T.I. gave Fif the present he always wanted—an opponent.

On Monday, Tip took to Instagram where he wished 50 Cent a happy 45th birthday. After getting the pleasantries out of the way, Tip removed his hat from the 45-degree angle where it sits on his head and threw it in the ring.

"For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir," Tip said. "Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man."

Since COVID-19 brought live shows to a halt, people have been searching for opponents to size up against for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series. Both 50 and T.I. are two heavyweight names that have been thrown around since these battles began. But now, it seems like Tip is tired of the dancing and wants to go toe-to-toe with Fif. And to make things more interesting, Tip referenced 50 Cent's record sales battle with Kanye West in 2007.

"But, I understand if you don't want to answer to that challenge," T.I. continued. "Because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off. ... And I fuck with you 50. It ain't you this time. It's your catalog that gots some trouble. Your motherfucking catalog is in trouble."

T.I. hammered the message home by telling 50 Cent that he can enjoy his birthday, but he has 24 hours to respond to the challenge.