Snoop Dogg was in the first graduating class of Dr. Dre proteges. Since then, Dre has gone on to take talented artists from across the spectrum and mold them into legendary acts. During a conversation with the Breakfast Club, Snoop explains that the Dr. Dre stamp of approval has helped a lot of artists' careers including making fans believe that Eminem is a top 10 rapper of all-time. 

"Eminem! The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou wow," Snoop Dogg said. "[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game thinks that he's top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That's just because he's with Dr. Dre."

When asked why he doesn't consider Eminem in his top 10, Snoop goes on to explain that there are a lot of rappers from the 1980s that Eminem couldn't size up against. 

"There's some n*ggas in the 80s that he couldn't fuck with," Snoop continued. "Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J ... Like Ice Cube."

Snoop goes on to say that he has love and respect for Eminem because they are "teammates" under Dr. Dre but he said Eminem makes music that he could live without.

After hearing Snoop talk candidly about Em's music, fans flooded the timeline with their take on his comments. 

Other hip-hop fans defended Em.

"Em is crazy with it. He could fuck with everyone he named. And has outsold them all I think Snoop was naming his personal favorites more than the best ever," one fan wrote while another added, "I really struggle to not put Eminem in my top 10."

But there were some fans that agreed with Snoop. 

"There are so many!!! With all the greats that were here and are here can you blame him! Em is talented as hell but not in my top 10 either...it is what it is!" another hip-hop fan wrote. 

