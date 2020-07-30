Eight out of the top 10 artists according to the Nielsen Music mid-year report, are rappers. And rap artists have similarly dominated the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 2020 as well. The obvious conclusion? Hip-hop is by far the most popular genre of music in America.

As Genius pointed out, the top 9 artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 hits entries are all rappers. Lil Uzi Vert sits atop the list with 36 Hot 100 entries at the mid-year mark, following his chart-topping album Eternal Atake, which spent it's first two weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Uzi is then followed by Lil Baby, whose breakout year saw him notch 30 entries in the Hot 100. His latest album, My Turn, has spent 21 weeks on the charts, peaking at No. 1 and staying there for 5 weeks, only to be dethroned by Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which landed the late artist his first No. 1 album.

Pop Smoke also sits a few spots below Lil Baby on this list due to the massive success of his posthumous project, with DaBaby and Juice WRLD between them. Juice WRLD also still owns the No. 1 spot on the charts with his posthumous project Legends Never Die. Of course, the regulars also appear on the mid-year chart-busting list, like Drake and Future, who have casually dropped one project this year thus far and made guest appearances sparingly across other albums and singles.