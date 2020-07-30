Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty, who currently has a pending criminal case, has filed a request to be present for the birth of their child.

The "Anaconda" rapper recently announced she was expecting with a picture she shared of her baby bump, but due to Petty's criminal case he might not be able to be there with her when the time comes. As TMZ reports, he's filed legal documents asking for a judge to change his pretrial release conditions to allow him to be present. He is worried about the release conditions in the event she gives birth after his curfew hours. He also requested to be able to travel with Nicki on business trips as her manager. In the court documents he filed, he said the U.S. Attorney's Office and pretrial services office aren't against his request.

Back in March, Kenneth Petty was arrested and registered as a sex offender in California. He was previously convicted for first-degree attempted rape 25 years ago in New York, serving four years behind bars. He was later released, and ordered to register as a sex offender in the state of New York, but he neglected to re-register when he moved to California last year shortly before he and Nicki got married.

It's currently unclear when Nicki Minaj is expecting to deliver her baby, but looking at the pictures she shared it seems that she is quite far along.