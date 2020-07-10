The music industry is definitely in a bit of a lull at the moment with the absence of touring and large-scale events, but KILLY isn’t letting 2020 slow him down. This year he’s already released tracks like “Sailor Moon” and “VV's;” bagged his fourth JUNO nomination for his project, Light Path 8; and today is sharing yet another single, “OH NO.” Listen below.

The Toronto-raised rapper is known for his emotive subject matter, and “OH NO” is no exception, with KILLY wailing “Hate to say, but I feel like it might be time for us both to move on,” as he laments the end of a seemingly rocky relationship. Production for the track was handled by Y2K, known for other viral hits like “Lalala” with bbno$, and who KILLY has worked with before on “No Sad No Bad.”

KILLY has become noted for his music videos and we’re told that later this month he has plans to bring “OH NO” to life with the help of creative director Ryder Ripps, who has previously worked with the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and most recently on the art direction for Pop Smoke’s posthumous album.