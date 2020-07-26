Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die has once again topped the Billboard 200 during its second week of sales.

Billboard reports that the project moved another 162K equivalent album units. This makes Juice the ninth artist to secure a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 both when alive and after death. Earlier projections placed him at pulling in 158K units.

Juice’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, dropped on July 10 with features from Trippie Redd, Halsey, Marshmello, Kid Laroi, Polo G, and more. During its debut week, the LP generated 497,000 units, becoming the biggest posthumous debut in nearly 20 years. The album also had the biggest first-week sales of 2020 and the biggest audio streaming week of the year.

“The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world,” Juice's mother Carmela Wallace and Grade A said upon the album's release. “This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through.

Legends Never Die is the artist's second No. 1 album. He landed his first, Death Race for Love in March 2019, just nine months before his untimely death.

Billboard also reports that the deluxe version of Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has debuted at the No. 2 spot with 138K units.