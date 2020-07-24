In true Gemini fashion, Gunna decided to add another side to his WUNNA album by releasing a deluxe version.

WUNNA Deluxe hit streaming services on Friday and boasts eight new songs featuring appearances from Yak Gotti, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Unlike the current deluxe album trend, Gunna and YSL decided to work the new songs into the album rather than jamming them at the bottom of the project in an effort to keep the album's flow and sequencing.

Gunna first teased the WUNNA Deluxe on social media with an Instagram post that encouraged fans to guess who would appear on the updated album.

WUNNA originally released in May. The album featured appearances from Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more. This helped the album move close to 111,000 units which propelled it to debut at No. 1, making WUNNA Gunna's first chart-topping project.

Since WUNNA's release, Gunna has been keeping himself busy by making appearances on albums like Pop Smoke's deluxe version of Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. This appearance generated a little tension as he and Thugger are on the song "Paranoia," which also featured a Pusha-T verse. In his verse, Push took some shots at Drake which forced Thug to speak out, explaining that he and Gunna are not part of the drama. Pusha responded by asking for the removal of his verse from the album.

Stream the deluxe version of Wunna below via Spotify.