There’s no shortage of celebrities who have an opinion on Kanye West’s presidential bid.

The latest assessment comes from French Montana. In a new interview with Variety, when asked what he thinks of 'Ye’s campaign, French said, “He should start by making a single for people to vote. If he molds his music towards voting, we’d have more people voting. That’s the best thing for him to do.”

While Kanye hasn’t released such a song, he did share a sort-of PSA about voting, which showed him registering to vote for the first time in Cody, Wyoming and persuading his followers to vote, writing, “I thank God and I am so humbled at the opportunity to serve. Vote.”

Reports from earlier this week suggested that while Yeezy explored adding his name to Florida, South Carolina, and other state ballots, he had bowed out of the presidential race. Just a day later, newer reports revealed that Kanye’s campaign was moving forward. It's been confirmed that his name will appear on Oklahoma’s general election ballot as an independent candidate under the BDY (Birthday) Party.

Elsewhere in French's interview, the rapper touched on his philanthropic work in Uganda, where he helped build a hospital that went on to serve half-a-million people.

“I always feel like people come to Africa and take from Africa,” the “Unforgettable” artist said. “I’ve never done anything that deep in Africa where I really had the experience to see how they live. When I went and saw the two rooms with 300,000 people, it hurt my heart. I came back and made it a mission.”

He described how he tapped into his network and asked the Weeknd, Diddy, Ciroc, and various partners to help him with the project. “A year later, we built a hospital to provide healthcare for all the mothers and kids. Health is a right, it’s not a privilege. For mothers to still have traditional birth in their house and for kids not to have the right care is sad. It’s beyond music and any kind of entertainment. If we have the power to help, why not?”