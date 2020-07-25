Following a number of controversies and successful singles, Doja Cat revealed in a new interview that she contracted coronavirus.

Speaking with Yinka and Shayna Marie on Capirtal XTRA, Doja said that she contracted the virus but she doesn't know how exactly. "I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it," she explained. Despite the shock of learning she had caught COVID-19, she added, "I'm OK now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I'm fine now."

This isn't the first time Doja Cat has openly talked about the coronavirus pandemic, as she laughed off concerns regarding the virus back in March. During an Instagram Live stream, she dismissed the threat of the virus as a "flu," and said she wasn't "scared" of it.

"Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit," she said at the time. "I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu! I’m not scared. Y’all are pussy, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep—that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona."

Elsewhere in her Capital XTRA interview, she spoke her music videos and her thoughts on Kanye West's run for president. "If I'm gonna be completely honest with you, I kinda don't want to talk about it," she said when asked about how she feels about Ye's bid. "I really can't say."