Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine have offered their fans an alternate version of their collaborative single “Trollz.”

The two New York rappers released the song’s second iteration on Tuesday, which includes a new verse from Minaj. This time around, 6ix9ine kicks off the second verse, with Minaj coming in two bars later. The beat has also been slightly altered.

Minaj shared on Tuesday that the first version of “Trollz,” which dropped on June 12, features version 11 of her verse, while the alternate version includes the first version.

She tweeted, “The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes... but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete.”

The official version of “Trollz” dropped alongside an accompanying music video, similar in style to 6ix9ine’s last single “Gooba.” “Trollz” was initially slated for a June 5 release but 6ix9ine decided to push its release back a week due to the nationwide protests.

Minaj and 6ix9ine have collaborated together before, on the July 2018 single “FEFE,” produced by Murda Beatz.

You can listen to the newest version of “Trollz” above.