During Fabolous’ Verzuz battle on Monday, the rapper took a moment to explain why there are two versions of his song “So Into You.”

“There’s a lot of back and forth about how there was Tamia and Ashanti,” Fab said. “Tamia is who the original song came from. Tamia was getting surgery on her throat at the time when we did the song. So we got Ashanti to do the song because [Tamia] was getting—and then we did the video, she was back. She got her shit back together. … We laid the vocals after her throat surgery.”

However, it looks like Fab misspoke.

Later on Monday, Tamia apparently clapped back, tweeting, “25 years. 8 albums. 0 throat surgeries,” alongside a photo of all her albums.

Twitter reacted in kind and sided with Tamia, knowing she never had throat surgery.

Fabolous and Jadakiss faced off in the Verzuz battle on Monday night, with many contending that Jada was the winner.