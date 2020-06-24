Fabolous and Jadakiss are stepping into the virtual ring.

The New York natives and former collaborators will go head-to-head in the next installment of Verzuz—the wildly popular Instagram live series in which music legends go hit for hit. Fabolous and Jadakiss are expected to put on a memorable show, as they've each spent the last two decades building a discography full of hip-hop classics: Fabolous gave us tracks like "Into You" featuring Tamia/Ashanti, "Can't Let You Go" with Mike Shorey and Lil Mo, and "Say Aah" with Trey Songz; while Jadakiss has blessed fans with songs like "Why" with Anthony Hamilton, "We Gonna Make It" featuring Styles P, and "U Make Me Wanna" with Mariah Carey.

Fabolous and Jadakiss have also teamed up on a number of records, including their 2017 joint project, Friday on Elm Street.

The Verzuz battle will go down at 8 p.m. ET Monday, and can be streamed via Instagram Live or Apple Music.

Fans have been asking Fabolous to do a Verzuz battle over the last several weeks. The Brooklyn-born rapper said he was open to the idea, but said it was up to the fans, or Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, to decide which artists battle it out.

"In a fun way, I think it would be cool," he said during an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. "I ain't see my name come up that much. I seen my name come up with 2 Chainz ... I didn't like the 2 Chainz shit 'cause he was picking his battle a little bit. You can't pick your fights. I don't know who makes the Verzuz."

He continued: "One thing with the battles, I think it needs to be an even playing field of the two people battling. You can’t just throw Jay-Z vs. Bow Wow ... I think [2 Chainz] music is in a different direction than my music."

You can check out reactions to the Fabolous vs. Jadakiss battle announcement below.