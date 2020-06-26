Hot Girl Summer has commenced.

Megan Thee Stallion has released “Girls in the Hood,” a bona fide banger that nods to the 1987 Eazy-E and N.W.A. classic "Boyz-N-The-Hood.” Meg announced the release on social media Wednesday, sharing its official cover art and a 22-second snippet.

“Hotties y’all ready for this new hot shit,” she captioned the teaser.

HOTTIES GET READY 🔥🔥🔥 MIDNIGHT YALL BETTER GO TF OFF #GirlsintheHood pic.twitter.com/HSf2mL3YDl — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 25, 2020

“Girls in the Hood” continues Meg’s steady stream of 2020 releases, following tracks like "Diamonds" with Normani, "Freak" featuring Tyga, "B.I.T.C.H," "Captain Hook,” and the Beyoncé-assisted “Savage” remix, which has become one of the 10 most streamed songs of 2020.

.@theestallion and @Beyonce’s "Savage" now ranks among the top 10 most streamed songs in the US this year (on-demand). — chart data (@chartdata) June 25, 2020

You can watch stream “Girls in the Hood” now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

Meg has been nominated for five 2020 BET Awards, including Album of the Year ("Fever"), Best Collaboration (“Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign), The Viewer’s Choice Award, and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. This year’s ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET this Sunday on BET, with performances by Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and yes, Megan Thee Stallion.