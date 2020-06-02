A Los Angeles news anchor has issued an apology to Cardi B for assuming that the artist was trying to incite violence during the protests.

On Tuesday, Doug Kolk—an anchor at Los Angeles' CW-affiliate, KTLA—tweeted out an apology to Bardi for taking her "words out of context."

"I apologize to @iamcardib if I took her words out of context," Kolk wrote. "I respect her for using her platform to connect with people during these difficult times and it was wrong of me to not let her full voice be heard."

Cardi uses her voice to comment on social, political, and racial problems and was also one of the few celebrities that didn't need to be coaxed into sharing her opinion on George Floyd's death and the nationwide uprisings. On Friday, she posted a video on Instagram in which she put the rioting in context.

"Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like 'Yes! Finally! Finally, mothafuckers is gonna hear us now. Yeah!'" Cardi said. "And as much as people is so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. ... People are tired. They’re tired of showing that it’s like, ‘Oh, motherfucker are educated, motherfucker could take the grown and adult way and act peaceful.’ People are tired of that. So now this is what people have to resort to."

Kolk interpreted Cardi's stance as promoting violence and condemned her in his news segment. This forced the rapper to respond with some tweets aimed at KTLA.

"KTLA SUCK MY DICK .Im not promoting violence in promoting the PROTEST," she said in a quote tweet that contained a video of Kolk's segment.

"@DougKolk why your no lip square head having ass ain’t put the part were I said to vote ?" she continued. "You cottage cheese breath having bitch.Why don’t you post how a conservative Christian trump supporter post my adress [sic] and encourage people to loot my home(which by the way he goin to jail )."

This moved Kolk to assure Cardi that he will correct the error in his next segment.