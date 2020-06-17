It is known by now that Lil Nas X was a dedicated Barb before entering his own stardom, running the NasMaraj stan account that was dedicated to Nicki Minaj. Although it's now out in the open, he initially denied that he was behind the page. On Monday, Lil Nas X explained to his followers why he hid his love for Nicki.

X took to Twitter where he told Nicki Minaj he wants to work with her on a song.

This led a fellow Barb to ask him why he didn't own up to running the stan account.

"i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh," he answered.

Nas' response prompted another fan to wonder why he believed there was a correlation between his sexuality and taste in music.

"it don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay," he explained. "and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."

Nicki tweeted, "It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth."

Lil Nas X was on top of the world during summer 2019. While some people would ride this success and hide aspects about themselves that could hurt their career, he bravely came out as a gay man on the last day of Pride Month.