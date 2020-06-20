Although Florida has started its reopening process, Miami's DJ Khaled isn't trying to risk it.

On Friday, Khaled took to Instagram where he posted a picture of himself in a hazmat suit, gloves, and a face mask.

"Play wit it if you want," Khaled wrote. "I got kids I don’t play games. ... First day out the crib in 3 and half months."

In the following post, Khaled revealed that he was leaving his home to get a mandatory root canal procedure. The entertainer explains that the tooth has been giving him pain for over a decade and that it needed to be removed.

"My first day out the crib and I had get my root canal taken out," he wrote. "my root canal that I had gave me pain over 15 years . I want to thank The office BLUM-Nico Oral Surgery Associates Dr.Nico and team who was excellent! Taking out the root canal very grateful for your help . Thank u Dr.Mereos Dr. Kopf for the recommendation team work."

Along with sharing this experience with his fans, DJ Khaled also let it be known that he still has his foot on the pedal for hits despite the pandemic.

"NEW ALBUM IN THE WORKS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Khaled ended the caption. "@wethebestmusic."