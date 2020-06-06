6ix9ine is back to his trolling ways, this time with Gunna in his crosshairs.

On Monday, footage of gunshots sounding off at Gunna and Lil Keed's video shoot hit the internet. While no injuries were reported, 6ix9ine decided to turn what could have been a dangerous situation into a joke related to Gunna's past.

"This happen after the crime stoppers video?" 6ix9ine wrote in the comment section of a video of the incident posted by DJ Akademiks.

6ix9ine is of course referring to the time Gunna was featured on a local news report revolving around a family member's death. Although Gunna insists that it wasn't a Crime Stoppers episode, some people didn't like the optics of the situation. "I don't know what the fuck that's about. Crime stopper, what? I ain't never stopped a crime. Never," Gunna said last year.

"Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no crime stopper," he added. "I don't know what the hell n***as are [saying], 'cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. … 'Oh you snitched on who?' I was never in no case. See what I'm saying? But you know, n***as, it be—that go back to that internet shit, I don't really be seeing into it 'cause motherfuckers don't know. I'm really from the street. Where I'm from like, if you snitch, bruh, that shit is in paperwork, that shit is in a document."

Since coming home, 6ix9ine has tried to share the snitch label with other rappers, and this jab at Gunna seems to follow that trend.

Along with 6ix9ine, Houston's Sauce Walka left laughing emojis under Akademiks' post, likely having to do with the longstanding feud between Sauce and YSL label head, Young Thug.