Snoop Dogg has become one of 6ix9ine's most outspoken critics, consistently slamming the rapper for cooperating with authorities during his federal racketeering case. Though the West Coast legend has referred to 6ix9ine as a "rat" and "snitch," the "Gooba" artist has suggested Snoop is throwing rocks in a glass house.

The drama picked up Friday night, when 6ix9ine posted an Instagram story asking fans if he should reveal which rappers have also snitched, "because they told me everything when I started." The Shade Room shared a screenshot of the story on an in Instagram post, which received a comment from 6ix9ine: "@snoopdogg her sir let's chat."

He then left another comment suggesting Snoop had snitched on Death Row co-founder Suge Knight: "ur in denial the paper work is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats.”

Tekashi went on to share a video of him watching an interview with Knight who insinuated Snoop avoided harsh criminal sentences because he was an informants.

Snoop denied the allegations, insisting he and Suge "are on great terms."

The exchange didn't end there. Snoop then posted a since-deleted video warning 6ix9ine to back off.

"Last time you said something, I ain't have time. But today, I got time," he said. "You better get the fuck off my line, n***a. Rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain't the one. No way ... Go on and do yo’ shit and get out my way, bitch. You funky dog-head, rainbow-head, dog-head bitch. Yeah, you. Better leave the Dogg alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry shit. Fuck with the Dogg, nothing nice, bitch. Rat boy."

6ix9ine refused to retreat. He then left a comments pointing out that Snoop never denied the existence of the "paperwork" that allegedly proves he cooperated with law enforcement.

We have a feeling this is far from over.