Akon is revamping one of his signature records so that 6ix9ine can tell his story.

On Sunday, 6ix9ine posted a clip of himself and Akon on Instagram. In the video, he's rapping over Akon's 2004 single, "Locked Up."

"LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE," 6ix9ine captioned the video. "THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY."

For this track, 6ix9ine appears to touch on the time he spent in jail while he was cooperating with the federal authorities. This story is paired with Akon's classic chorus.

While other people have distanced themselves from the rapper, Akon continues to champion 6ix9ine. In April, he defended 6ix9ine's decision to snitch on his gang members.

"With Tekashi it's a little different because he comes from a generation that really didn't have no moral ethic," Akon said during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid. "I can't really speak on why he would do that, but most likely it's for the obvious reasons. But everyone goes through something in their lives that propels them to do things that they feel is in the best interest of themselves. And I think, you really can't blame him, if what he's saying is the truth."

The two have been working closely since 6ix9ine's release from prison. They even teased an Instagram Live battle.

As with everything he does, 6ix9ine's collaboration with Akon created mixed emotions.

But, this didn't stop the rapper from taking aim at two of his biggest rivals, Meek Mill and YG.