Escobar Inc., the family company of the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, has reportedly drafted and issued a lawsuit that's targeting 2 Chainz over the name of his Atlanta restaurants.

TMZ reports that this lawsuit is for "at least $10 million," and that the company is claiming that Escobar Restaurant and Tapas are in violation of federal law due to using Escobar's name and likeness without any authorization.

Documents obtained by the media outlet are said to make it clear that they're angry that 2 Chainz (who is technically a co-owner) has used the "Escobar" name on related-websites and social media, in addition to using it for the restaurant's moniker.

They state that Pablo's likeness is trademarked, and that 2 Chainz has taken the name to boost revenue. As an example they point out that Escobar's likeness is painted in one of the restaurants, and that a menu item is specifically called "Escobar Crab Cakes." You can find that item listed on their website.

The Escobar family is seeking the massive figure listed above for damages, and are also looking to get an injunction to force the eateries to get rid of anything Pablo-related.

This would seem to represent at least the second headache that the dining establishment has dealt with in just the past few weeks. Last month, Georgia state police shut down one of the two restaurants over an apparent refusal to heed social distancing guidelines.

This would seem to be worse than that, but still probably better than how those associated with Pablo Escobar used to deal with things.