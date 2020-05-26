Fans are holding out hope that YNW Melly will receive a bond and/or be released from jail. Although reports have surfaced claiming that Melly has a shot to be freed, the victim's attorney isn't convinced.

Attorney John M. Phillips is representing one of Melly's alleged victims, Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas, Jr. On Monday, he took to Twitter where he called the rapper's fans "beyond delusional" for thinking that Melly would be released.

"The Melly fans thinking he’s getting released are beyond delusional. He’s not getting released unless a jury says so," Phillips tweeted.

Phillips' tweet comes a day after Melly's co-defendant, Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry, was released from jail on a $75,000 bond. Phillips confirmed Bortlen's release on Twitter but has been incorrectly labeled as his lawyer.

On Tuesday, attorney Fred Haddad confirmed to Complex that he represents Bortlen and that Phillips is not a part of Bortlen's representation, despite reports to the contrary.

"I represent the family of Christopher Thomas, Jr. I do not and never have represented YNW Bortlen. We seek justice against Jamell Demons a.k.a. YNW Melly’s and co-defendant Cortlen Henry a.k.a. YNW Bortlen and will seeing file a civil suit against both," Phillips said in a statement to Complex. "Please retract that I represent or ever represented Cortlen Henry a.k.a. YNW Bortlen."

Shortly after Bortlen's release, reports hit the internet claiming that the State of Florida does not have sufficient evidence to continue Melly's murder case. This gave the impression that Melly would be granted bond and released like his co-defendant.

Phillips combats these speculations. In his tweet he goes on to state that there is enough evidence to prove that Melly murdered his client in "cold blood."

"There is evidence he killed these young men in cold blood," he continued. "Whether you like his music or not, these families deserve justice."