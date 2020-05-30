Atlanta erupted into flames Friday night in response to George Floyd's murder, prompting Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to tap two of the city's leading voices to talk to their fellow citizens.

Rappers T.I. and Killer Mike joined the mayor at a media press conference, where the pair urged residents to stop rioting to protect and preserve Atlanta.

"If we lose Atlanta, what else we got? We lose an ability to plot, to plan, to strategize, to organize and to properly mobilize," Killer Mike said. "I want you to go home. I want you to talk to 10 of your friends. I want you guys to come up with real solutions."

Killer Mike then turned his attention to the city. He implored Atlanta to revive its community review board with the Atlanta Police Department. He feels that bringing the board back will allow them to "get ahead" of things before an officer "does some stupid shit." Mike also empathized with the protestors, explaining that they are in the streets because they see no other way to gain attention.

"I'm glad they only took down a sign and defaced a building and they're not killing human beings like that policeman did," Killer Mike said. "I'm glad they only destroyed some brick and mortar and they didn't rip a father from his son. A son from a mother—like the policeman did."

Mike's speech comes after T.I. tried to explain the importance of Atlanta. TIP told the media that Atlanta has become a refuge for Black Americans. He feels like destroying city property isn't how this sacred place should be treated.

"We can't do this here," T.I. said before comparing the city to the mythical Marvel utopia, Wakanda. "[It] must be protected."