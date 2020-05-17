During the highly anticipated Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly, technical difficulties sadly got the best of the event for a moment and Nelly's WiFi was not cooperating. While we were waiting for Nelly to find an Ethernet cable or something, Ludacris decided to debut some new music that he's had in the vault.

The first song that Luda played was a song that he said he worked on with Timbaland, and it also features Lil Wayne. Luda said the song is called "Silence of the Lambs" and had lyrics talking about some of the incongruities that are present in the black community.

The second song that Luda premiered was a track he has with Chance the Rapper.

This track featured Ludacris' more melodic flow, as well as a smooth Chance the Rapper chorus.

During the wait for Nelly to return, Ludacris also said that he has several songs in his pocket that he just hasn't released and that he might have an entire project with Timbaland that has yet to release.

When Nelly returned and the battle continued, Ludacris also hinted at having an entire project with Usher and Lil Jon after he played "Yeah!" featuring the two during the battle. This news isn't that surprising considering Lil Jon dropped his new track "SexBeat" with Ludacris and Usher following premiering it during his live battle with T-Pain last month.

In the back half of the battle, Ludacris also shared the unreleased version of "Money Maker" that originally featured Nelly.

The battle between the two southern legends hasn't been canceled as of yet, so let's hope this is able to live up to all of our expectations.