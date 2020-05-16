Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz Instagram Live battle series has taken on a life of its own. After only two months of battles, we've already seen iconic bouts between hip-hop and music legends like RZA vs. DJ Premier, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, and most recently, the soulful duel between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott.

And tonight the battles continue. This time bringing us none other than Nelly vs. Ludacris.

The two southern rap legends have extremely diverse catalogues, with both Ludacris and Nelly winning three Grammy awards respectively, along with several Billboard Hot 100 placements and a laundry list of other accolades.

This battle will definitely be worth tuning into, especially considering the wide assortment of music that the two can choose from. Just as a reminder, the way that the Verzuz battles have been running is that each artist can choose from anything in their catalogue. That includes any songs they're featured on, have written on, and their own solo tracks. This leaves both Nelly and Luda with a lot of options, plus some interesting stories that are sure to follow each song selection.

We all know how deep Ludacris' discography is, but don't sleep on Nelly's. He doesn't just have "Country Grammar" to turn to in the clutch.

You can stream Verzuz now on Ludacris and Nelly's respective Instagram accounts.

You can also stream it live below.