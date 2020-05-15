In a short two years, Toronto-based rapper Hoodz9 is establishing himself as a rising force in the city’s vibrant rap scene. He’s already released a steady stream of material including last year’s EP Profit, as well as collaborated with heavy-hitters from the city including Houdini, Why G and Yung Tory. For his latest single, “Adore,” Hoodz has tapped none other than Tory Lanez for a feature, and is releasing the track today alongside a music video.

Hoodz9 was born in Eritrea, spending most of his young life in Kenya before settling in Canada in 2011. Working on music helped him to learn English, and early on he began singing melodies and writing poems that would eventually evolve into the sung-rap style you hear on his current material. Despite going through significant struggles with family and various societal pressures, he continued to channel all his energy into his music. His dedication appears to be paying off as he continues to garner support for his releases, and bigger collaborations.

The video, directed by Samureye, features Hoodz9 and Tory chilling with Toronto’s famous skyline as their backdrop, as well as shopping and enjoying some of the finer things in life. Earlier today, the newly independent Lanez dropped his latest single "Temperature Rising."