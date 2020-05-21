Following reports that Future is facing another lawsuit from one of the six mothers of his six children, the rapper has vented on Twitter. He didn't go so far as to address anyone in particular or even name any names, but he did make it clear that he's not exactly happy about the current situation.

In a series of tweets, Future let loose his thoughts with some vague statements. "People make lies up to make they self feel good," he wrote, possibly referencing the allegation that he believes one woman who bore his child "impregnated herself" with his sperm.

"Leave them ugly girls alone," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Dnt get high and treat a ugly girl pretty.. HUGE MISTAKE. Ugly girls b in imaginary relationships. I told my dog learn frm u.. U act jus like u look. I'm frm murder block 22 Kirkwood. Caught me slipping ok so what. I get paid when I tweet. Quotes to live by."

While it's hard to fully deduce what Future is getting at in his series of tweets, it does appear to be a response to the lawsuit brought against him. "U was really really lucky... RELAX," he continued. "U crying over shoe money when u could've jus ask for it. RELAX."

This week it was reported that the High Off Life rapper is being sued by Eliza Seraphin, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter Reign. The complaint sees Seraphin accuse Future of making up false allegations of promiscuity, sexual misconduct, and mental health issues.

In talking about the lawsuit on her Instagram Stories, Seraphin wrote, "In all seriousness, as women, we must stick together and stand strong against abuse of any kind. She continued, "I'm not perfect. I'm a work in progress. We all are. ... War is not cute, I don't wanna wake up to filings and lawsuits daily. Especially over an innocent child. I miss the peace that I once had. But I also have to do what I have to do to defend myself and my children."

See all of Future's tweets below.