French Montana is cooking up a few new projects for his fans.

During an interview with Nick Cannon on Los Angeles' Power 106, the rapper revealed that he'll be adding to his Coke Boys mixtape series.

"We got the Coke Boys 5 coming out," French said around the interview's 2 minute mark. "Me and [Lil Durk]. We got Lil Wayne on there. ... We got a bunch of people on there. Max B, Chinx Drugz."

Montana went on to say that he "just finished up" Chinx Drugz's album and that the posthumous project will release on Chinx's birthday, Dec. 4.

"I got to do it for my dog," French said. "That shit sounds crazy. ... When people hear it they're gonna see how talented my boy was. It's sad for brothers like him, like Pop Smoke, that their casket closed when their door opened. It's a sad situation."

The 31-years-old Chinx was fatally shot and killed in May 2015. The same year, Chinx's team dropped his debut, posthumous album, Welcome to JFK. Chinx's upcoming album will be his third studio project. Taking on the endeavor of continuing Chinx's career is something French has been committed to since the rapper's death.

"His legacy will always live through me," French told Complex prior to the release of Welcome to JFK. "We got a lot in store for Chinx’s legacy—music is just the beginning, so whenever you see me, you see Chinx. It’s just sad how the streets don’t want you to win, even when you’re a humble dude out here pointing people in the right direction. I got Chinx for life. He will forever be the No. 1 Coke Boy."

Watch French Montana's full interview with Nick Cannon above.