Diplo is jumping on the EDM-country train.

The prolific producer/DJ returned Thursday night with his much-anticipated project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. Diplo announced the “country” effort over a year ago, when he dropped the Cam-assisted single “So Long.”

Diplo has spent the past several months promoting the LP on social media and even performed a virtual DJ set under the “Thomas Wesley” moniker, which is also his birth-given name.

“I know it's a confusing time for my fans. Not only is a global pandemic restructuring the music industry but the 73rd best DJ in the world (me) is releasing a country album …” he wrote on Instagram this week. “It should not make sense but it's definitely the best album I’ve ever made. I promise. Even my mom and dad told me so.”

Snake Oil spans 12 tracks, including his remix to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. Other features include Young Thug, Thomas Rett, Noah Cyrus, Zac Brown, Morgan Wallen, the Jonas Brothers, and Orville Peck.

Hear the album now on all streaming platforms.